ANOTHER POINT: Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips applauds the fans after last weekend's 1-1 draw against Southampton at Elland Road. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Frank Lampard's fourth-bottom Everton side took on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening knowing that a victory would take them six points clear of the drop zone and just two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds, and with two games in hand.

But the Toffees fell to their sixth defeat from their last seven games via a 3-2 reverse which allowed Burnley to jump up a place from 19th to 18th and just one point behind Everton ahead of this weekend's games.

Sean Dyche's third-bottom Clarets are now just six points behind Leeds and have two games in hand, plus a far better goal difference.

Odds for the title: 8-15. Odds for relegation: N/A (no odds quoted by most firms).

United also remain in hailing distance for Everton given that the Toffees are five points adrift of the Whites but have played two games less.

But Everton's next five games all come against teams in the division's top half, starting with a home clash against Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime as part of a weekend that sees Leeds visit second-bottom Watford.

Burnley are away at bottom-of-the-table Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and the midweek result at Turf Moor has led to a big change in predictions including how Leeds United's survival prospects are rated ahead of a massive weekend.

Here, based on the latest odds for relegation, are the new predicted finishing positions and the rated survival prospects of each side.

Odds for the title: 19-10. Odds for relegation: N/A

Odds for the title: 500-1. Odds for relegation: N/A

Odds for the title: 2500-1 (with two firms and as short as 500s). Odds for relegation: N/A

Odds for the title: 2500-1 (with three firms). Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: 3500-1. Odds for relegation: N/A

Odds for the title: N/A (no odds quoted by most firms after Man Utd). Odds for top six-finish: 2-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: N/A (no odds quoted by most firms after Man Utd). Odds for top six-finish: 14-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 1500-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 1000-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 250-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 100-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 40-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 25-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 21-5.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 22-19.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 11-10 (now marginally third favourites to go down).

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 2-9 (clear second favourites to go down).