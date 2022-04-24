RIGHT BEHIND YOU: Leeds United had a nine point gap back to Burnley but the Clarets have slashed the deficit to just two points. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Leeds United, Everton, Burnley, Man City, Liverpool - huge change in predicted Premier League finishes

Sunday's Premier League action provided major movement at both ends of the table - and changes to how Leeds United's survival prospects are viewed.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 7:12 pm

Burnley took themselves out of the drop zone at Everton's expense through Sunday's 1-0 win at home to Wolves which put the Clarets fourth-bottom and just two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds.

Everton then took on Merseyside rivals Liverpool in Sunday's final Premier League game at Anfield and Frank Lampard's side fell to a 2-0 defeat as the Reds netted twice in the second half through Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi.

The result leaves Everton two points behind Burnley and four points behind Leeds, the Clarets having played a game more than both sides.

Leeds finally return to action after 15 days off in Monday night's clash at Crystal Palace, a fixture which is followed by consecutive tests against three of the division's top four.

Burnley's win caused a major shift in the betting market in terms of how each team's survival chances are viewed and this is where the bookmakers who have updated their odds expect each side to now finish.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for the title: 7-15. Odds for relegation: N/A.

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for the title: 2-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

3. 3rd - Chelsea

Odds for the title: 1000-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

4. 4th - Arsenal

Odds for the title: N/A (no odds quoted below Chelsea). Odds for top-four finish: 8-15. Odds for relegation: N/A.

