A Leeds United star is eyeing a “new chapter” with the Whites.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu is eyeing a new Leeds United chapter with a rivals warning and message to fans about the aftermath at Burnley.

Six days on from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley, Leeds make a swift return to action with Friday night’s Premier League hosting of West Ham which also marks the first home game since the club’s long unbeaten run at Elland Road was ended.

Tottenham Hotspur ended that run with a 2-1 win before the international break but Ampadu says his men are now focused on beginning a “new chapter” starting with Friday’s visit of the Irons.

Ampadu, though, has fired a warning about the difficult test that West Ham will present and says his team’s supporters can help make the difference to bouncing back from last weekend’s defeat at Turf Moor.

“Especially sticking with us”

The frustrations in the away end were clear to see at Burnley but Ampadu has thanked the club’s supporters for sticking with the team.

Writing in his captain’s column of the match night programme, Ampadu declared: “Tonight, we are under no illusions that we face a difficult match against West Ham United, as we do with every game in the Premier League, which is why it’s the best league in the world.

“With our unbeaten run on home soil coming to an end against Tottenham, we now have the chance to start a new chapter, which is what we are all aiming to do.

“Thank you as always for your support, especially sticking with us at full-time at Turf Moor.

“There is nothing better than playing at a packed Elland Road under the lights and you can help make all the difference as you have done so many times, during my time at the club.”