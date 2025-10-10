A Leeds United star has made a vow after upon international bruising being suffered.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has made an assured vow upon international “bruising” being suffered for Wales.

Whites trio Ampadu, Joe Rodon and keeper Karl Darlow all started Thursday night’s friendly against England at a sold-out Wembley where the Three Lions eased their way to a very one-sided 3-0 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to post match media, Ampadu admitted that morale had naturally been damaged by the defeat as the Whites skipper reflected on the impact of a “bruising” against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Ampadu, though, whose side face a huge World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Monday night, vowed that his team would pick themselves up and go again as the dust settled from Thursday night’s beating.

“We know how big it is”

Asked if morale had been damaged, Ampadu admitted: “Maybe naturally in the moment, because we’re all professionals.

“We came here with the highest expectations of ourselves. We wanted to put on a better performance and show what we can do, what we’ve been practising and what we’re capable of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But whether we like it or not, we have to go again on Monday and we know how big it is.

“So whether the morale’s gone or the ego is a little bit bruised we have to pick ourselves up as a team, which we will do.

“We’ve already spoken about that. It’s time to go again.”