A Leeds United star has fired a big Premier League rivals warning ahead of Saturday's visit of Bournemouth to Elland Road.

Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu has saluted a “tremendous” Leeds United boost but fired a big Premier League rivals warning.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into last weekend’s clash at Wolves on the back of a gut-wrenching last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Fulham but bounced back in style with a 3-1 success at Molineux.

Leeds now return to action at Elland Road with Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Bournemouth, ahead of which captain Ampadu has hailed his team’s “tremendous” character and display at Molineux en route to the victory and boost.

Farke’s side now have the chance to reach ten points after just six games played if beating the Cherries but Ampadu has fired a big warning about the capabilities of the fourth-placed visitors and what will be needed to get “any form of positive result”.

Writing in his captain’s column of Saturday’s matchday programme, Ampadu put: “Last weekend, it was a great win for us at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Despite going behind, I thought we all showed tremendous character and we turned it around with a great performance in the second half, scoring three goals.

“In the second half, we knew Wolves had to come out and be more attacking but, to a man, I thought we defended everything they threw at us superbly and we were able to come away with a big three points.

“Today, we’re under no illusions about how tough the game is going to be against Bournemouth.

“They are one of the in-form sides in the division and we will have to be at our very best in order to come away with any form of positive result.

“We need you with us again this afternoon, as you were in our last two home games. You can help make all the difference.”