Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu has issued a message to Leeds United’s fans.

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has issued a message of thanks to Leeds United’s supporters with a rivals warning and prediction.

Leeds are approaching Easter Monday’s hosting of Stoke City on the cusp of sealing promotion with a five-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places with just three games left.

A victory against Monday afternoon’s visitors Stoke would lead to Monday evening promotion in the event of third-placed Sheffield United failing to win in their 5.30pm kick-off at Burnley.

Writing in his captain’s column of Monday’s matchday programme, Ampadu warned that taking on Stoke “will be far from easy” but signalled the clear intent to further enhance his side’s brilliant home record.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have taken a staggering 52 points from a possible 63 at Elland Road this season - and Ampadu says the club’s fans are the reason for that record.

Predicting a cauldron of noise against the Potters, Ampadu wrote: “Today, against Stoke City, we know it will be far from easy. We go into the match expecting a really tough game.

“We are really pleased with out home record and we will be doing everything we can to make that even better this afternoon.

“Finally, thank you as always for coming to support us, as you have done all season. You’re the main reason Elland Road has been such a fortress again throughout the campaign and I’m sure it will be a cauldron of noise again during this afternoon’s match.”