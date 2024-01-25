Leeds United picked up another big three points on Tuesday night thanks to Patrick Bamford's early winner against Norwich City. The Whites are in unstoppable form at home, and they are now within two points of second placed Ipswich Town, although the Tractor Boys have a game in-hand.

Attention now turns to an FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds.

Fresh Phillips links

Leeds are being linked with a move for long-term target Nat Phillips. The defender has been linked with a move to Elland Road for some time, but it wasn't clear whether Liverpool would be open to a deal. The Daily Mail are now saying the Reds are open to sending Phillips back out on loan, however.

The Whites are said to be one of the interested clubs, but they are not alone. Both Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers are also being tipped to make a move for Phillips this month.

Sutton prediction

BBC pundit and former striker Chris Sutton believes Leeds are strong favourites to defeat Plymouth this weekend. He has said in his FA Cup predictions: “It’s pretty clear who are the favourites here – Leeds haven’t lost at home all season, while Plymouth haven’t won away.

“Leeds needed an added-time penalty to beat Preston on Sunday but it was the right decision. I am a big fan of their manager Daniel Farke, who did really good things at Norwich, and they are right in the mix now for automatic promotion.

