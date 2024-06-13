Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round up of the latest Leeds United news on the eve of the summer transfer window opening

Leeds United are preparing to enter what promises to be an intriguing summer transfer window. The transfer shutters will be lifted on Friday, June 14, and Leeds will be doing their best to add to Daniel Farke's squad before they come down again in late August.

The Whites may have some tough decisions to make in terms of sales too, as interest begins to mount in some of their star names. With that in mind, the Yorkshire Evening Post provides a round-up of some of the latest Leeds United news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds 'eye O'Hare'

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Coventry City's Callum O'Hare this summer. Teamtalk have that story, with the report claiming the Whites face competition from the likes of Southampton and Burnley for the attacking midfielder.

O'Hare is coming to the end of his contract with the Sky Blues and he will be allowed to leave the CBS Arena on a free transfer should the club fail to agree terms with the 26-year-old. As such a host of clubs will be monitoring his situation and Leeds are said to be one of them.

The former England youth international has been a key player for Coventry since joining on an initial loan from Aston Villa in 2019. He signed permanently for the club after helping them out of League One and he has made 133 appearances in the Championship since.

His performances last season under Mark Robins really caught the eye, though, hitting 10 goals in all competitions for the club, including four in their FA Cup run to the semi-finals, as he established himself as one of best in his position outside of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutton on Summerville

Former Aston Villa and Tottenham man Alan Hutton believes Leeds would be able to demand upwards of £30m for Crysencio Summerville this summer. Summerville was Leeds' star man for much of the campaign and his performances saw him named Championship Player of the Season by the EFL.

As such, a plethora of Premier League clubs have been linked with his signature and it would seem as though the club have a fight on their hands to keep the Dutchman. Hutton believes Summerville is destined to make the step up to the top flight and the pundit says Leeds should sell if the money is right.

"He’s an outstanding footballer and his numbers show it with the ability that he’s shown on a regular basis," Hutton told Football Insider. "He’s more than capable of playing in the Premier League,"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re talking about high numbers now, he’ll probably cost upwards of £30million. Leeds want to cash in if they can because there’ll be other players that might leave who they will want to replace to help them compete.