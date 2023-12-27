Leeds United are said to be battling it out to sign a young striker after losing one of their youth prodigies.

Leeds United are said to be interested in signing another young talent as they continue to add to their youth ranks. The Whites have placed plenty of emphasis on young players over recent years, although there have been setbacks along the way.

Manchester City recently snatched away Finley Gorman, one of the biggest Leeds talents under the age of 16. Still, the sale landed Leeds a British-record fee for a player of Gorman's age, and that is only a reminder of how hard work in youth recruitment can pay off, even if the Whites didn't get to see the biggest possible benefit.

Now, according to Football Insider, Leeds are interested in a Northern Irish talent by the name of Jack Hastings. It's claimed the Whites are battling a number of clubs, with Crystal Palace, Wolves and Championship rivals Southampton. Hastings currently plays for Larne, on the fringes of first-team action, playing regularly for the under-18s and under-20s. Hastings has also played for Northern Ireland under-17s.

The report claims Larne are aware of interest from clubs in England and that they are preparing for offers in the January transfer window. Hastings is a striker, and if signed, he would likely link up with Leeds' under-18s. With the youngster already 17 years of age, Leeds would be able to offer a professional contract off the bat, avoiding a situation like the one involving Gorman, where City were able to sign him on the cheap.

The reports comes after Leeds boss Daniel Farke spoke recently about the importance of having a strong academy, saying: “It’s important because every club speaks highly of youth but what matters more than words is the actions.