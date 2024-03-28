Leeds United 'enquire' over Serie A defender but there is a problem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are now just a day away from returning to action, taking on Watford away from home on Friday night. The Whites are now in the final stretch of their automatic promotion bid, with just eight games remaining.

Daniel Farke's men have been excellent this season, and in 2024 in particular, but they cannot afford to drop many points if they want to avoid the playoffs. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Di Winter links

Leeds are reportedly interested in a move for Juventus loanee Koni Di Winter ahead of this summer. Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport: “Any Wolves links to De Winter is interesting because I can understand why they would have needed to make contact by now.

“My information about this from checks with people in Italy is that he is expected to join Genoa permanently. As part of his move, there was a redemption obligation set at 23 appearances in Serie A, and he is currently at 22. Hence, I find it hard to imagine that there will be an opening for anything else to happen in that instance, but it’s an interesting rumour. I’m also told that Leicester, Leeds and West Ham have checked in on the situation.”

The problem

In a separate update, Tutto Mercato Web have reported that Di Winter may be set to leave Juventus for good, but not to either of the clubs linked. They believe Genoa will land their loan defender permanently, and they don't need to do much negotiating.