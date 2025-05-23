Patrick Bamford has declared his international aim.

Whites striker Patrick Bamford has declared his international comeback hope amid Thomas Tuchel making his latest England call.

Nearly four years have now passed since Bamford bagged his sole cap for England upon starting the World Cup Qualifier against Andorra at Wembley of September 2021.

Bamford, though, now 31, has declared his aim to get back into the reckoning for a Three Lions recall next season upon his team’s promotion back to the Premier League as Championship champions.

England will return to action next month with a World Cup qualifier in Andorra before an international friendly at home to Senegal - for which new boss Thomas Tuchel names his squad on Friday afternoon.

]Tuchel’s latest call featured a recall for Ivan Toney as one of just three natural no 9 options along with captain Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.

Speaking on Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast - Bamford was asked about his sole England cap and whether that had been the best moment of his football career,

Bamford said: "Yeah. That's it. Obviously doing all of this work in the off season, it's still in the back of my head, next year I am going to play and I am going to try to get back to being in contention.

"If I do, I am going to be able to say it would be even better than what I have done now obviously with after injuries. But up until now, that's the biggest thing."

Pressed for his memories of his outing against Andorra, Bamford recalled: “I remember the day before when I got told I was going to start.

“That’s the one thing that eats me up”...

"It was on my birthday as well so I was like this is perfect.

“This is just the way I am wired but the one thing I remember is I should have scored.

"The ball got crossed and blocked but it dropped on the penalty spot but bouncing for a sidewards volley.

“I should have hit it into the ground but I didn't get over it and put it over the bar.

"There were still people in the way but it's one of them where you know if you hit it down it squirms through.

"That's the one thing that eats me up about that but I loved it. It was good."