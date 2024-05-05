Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United remain in with a chance of winning promotion this season but will have to do so via the Championship play-offs. Daniel Farke’s men needed a final-day miracle to join Leicester City in the top two but defeat at home to Southampton, coupled with Ipswich Town’s win against Huddersfield saw third-placed finish confirmed.

49ers Enterprises had a two-year plan in mind when they bought out previous owner Andrea Radrizzani following relegation last season, but there is still hope that can be accelerated and investment into Elland Road would likely follow. Another year in the second-tier could see plans halted, however, with financial focus more on the squad.

Regardless of which league Leeds end up in, those in charge are working behind the scenes to lay the groundwork on development of the iconic ground and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest updates below.

‘Fresh talks’

Leeds reportedly held fresh talks with stakeholders in the city regarding the expansion of Elland Road, but failure to achieve promotion could see developments halted. The i reports that the club are continuing their due diligence with ambitions to increase the capacity from 37,792 up towards 50,000.

The report adds that a return to the Premier League for next season would ‘allow the 49ers to move to stage two of a plan to invest in infrastructure and personnel’. Recently published accounts for the 2022/23 campaign show that the club brought in £29.9million from gate receipts but there is a feeling that could increase massively, with an upgraded 50,000-capacity stadium also expected to sell out virtually every week.

Seating Upgrade

As of Easter Monday Elland Road received a major update, according to Leeds Live, with far more home supporters in the Don Revie Stand enjoying rail seating after Leeds received the green light to extend the current rails.

A trial of rail seating began at the back of the Don Revie stand in March 2022 and looks set to be extended across all areas of the upper section. Affected fans were informed and work was complete in time for the 3-1 win against Hull City.

Tram link plans

Fans heading to Elland Road on a matchday might soon be able to take the tram with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority recently announcing proposals for a new public transport network across the city. Phase one of the 'Mass Transit Scheme' is due to begin development in 2028 and would see two lines operating, one of which will go from St James' Hospital, through Leeds city centre and on to Elland Road.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: "This will be transformational for the North, helping our communities to thrive and our economy to flourish - benefitting generations to come with greater opportunity and prosperity. We know that mass transit systems have successfully helped to regenerate areas right across the country by boosting connectivity, opportunity and prosperity – and we will work tirelessly to make sure that happens here in West Yorkshire.”

Architectural talks

Leeds United have reportedly held talks with an architectural firm to gauge what developing the current stadium would look like and cost. Hay told The Athletic at the time: "When 49ers Enterprises lined up its takeover in the summer, it was suggested that the fund might be in a position to unveil more concrete plans before the end of this year. Leeds are known to have spoken with at least one major architectural firm about redeveloping their ground.

"A larger, more modern home is seen as the most crucial way of giving United greater commercial strength; the key to pushing up the worth of a club that, at one stage, had a valuation of close to £500million ($630m) in the Premier League."

49ers thoughts

49ers Enterprises chief and Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has already outlined his thoughts on the development of Elland Road, stressing the importance of keeping the stadium's unique and raucous atmosphere alive. In an interview with the BBC, Marathe said: “I’ll be honest with you, the main thing is to protect the magic and electricity that is in Elland Road. The answer then is [it] probably means that it’s more of a stadium expansion than a new stadium because I don’t want to take away from that.