Leeds United's design plans for Elland Road will not change despite the appointment of a new architect to oversee the project's latter design stage.

Architects Journal reported on Thursday that KSS, who were originally tasked with coming up with the designs for a redeveloped 53,000-capacity stadium ahead of the planning application going in this summer, have been replaced by BDP whose website states they have been 'shaping Leeds’ built environment for over 50 years, delivering award-winning projects that support the city’s growth and development.' BDP established a studio in Leeds in 2019.

Leeds have no comment to make but club sources suggest that there will be no change in terms of the design. Architects Journal reports that Leeds retendered the design role and although KSS made a bid they were beaten by BDP. KSS were involved in the redevelopment of Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, while BDP's sports division completed Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium. BDP also announced three months ago they were working alongside Deloitte and Leeds City Council to 'help shape the regeneration of more than 11 hectares of land surrounding Elland Road Stadium.'

Speaking to Architects Journal, BDP's architect director Luke Harrison said: ‘Elland Road is the heart of Leeds United and the city itself. We know what this club means to its supporters and the wider community, and that’s why we understand the responsibility to create a legacy here. With our studio team in Leeds already shaping development across the city, we can really bring the stadium expansion into our design thinking and take it to the next level. Our aim is simple: to design a ground that honours the club’s history, tells its story, and gives Leeds United and its fans a stadium that matches their ambition for the future."

Architects Journal also spoke to KSS chairman David Keirle who said they were 'surprised' by August's revelation that Leeds would retender the latter design stages of the Elland Road project. He said: "KSS are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to complete the design for our Elland Road Stadium expansion but hope BDP will do justice to our carefully crafted design proposals."

With KSS working up plans to stage three of the Royal Institute of British Architects' plan of work - spatial coordination - BDP will take over as they work through the technical design, manufacturing and construction and handover stages before Leeds put the redeveloped ground to use.