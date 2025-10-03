Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu will be joined by a special guest when he walks out onto the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Earlier this year Ampadu joined club staff on a visit to Leeds Children's Hospital and surprised three-year-old Noah Butterfield with club merchandise and a personal invitation to Thorp Arch training ground. Noah was in hospital being treated for lymphoma which had spread, caused a tumour on his brain and the subsequent loss of his sight.

At the end of August Noah was able to ring the bell to signal the end of his treatment and having left hospital he was reunited with Ampadu at Thorp Arch. The youngster's visit was filmed by LUTV and cameras caught him charming various members of the squad including Illan Meslier, Willy Gnonto, Sam Byram and Daniel James. Ampadu led the youngster on a behind-the-scenes tour and he was taken out to the training pitch while the team were put through their paces. Noah's family are lifelong Leeds fans and were introduced to one of their favourite players Jonny Howson, who has returned to the club as an Under 21 coach this year.

Ampadu, who had more gifts for Noah, has also invited him to be mascot for Saturday's game against Spurs.

Noah with Ethan Ampadu at Thorp Arch | LUFC

A club spokesperson said: "Leeds United were proud to welcome young supporter Noah and his parents to Thorp Arch recently, where they received an exclusive tour from club captain Ethan Ampadu.

"Noah was incredibly brave throughout his battle and time in hospital, taking everything in his stride with a smile on his face and at the end of August, he rang the bell to signal the end of his treatment. Once out of hospital, Noah was able to get to the club’s training ground. The youngster was met with plenty of compliments for his Leeds United away kit during his visit and his energy was infectious around Thorp Arch, as he engaged with players and staff as well as excitedly offering out high-fives to everyone.

Leeds United will now have the pleasure of seeing Noah again, this time at Elland Road for the game against Tottenham Hotspur, with the club captain inviting him to be a mascot for our Premier League clash. We are grateful to have you as part of the Leeds United family and we look forward to welcoming you back, Noah."