There was no snow but it was a perfectly white Christmas at Elland Road on Saturday as Leeds United blew Ipswich Town away in the first half.

GOOD DAY - Daniel Farke and Leeds United enjoyed a thoroughly dominant performance in their pre-Christmas thrashing of second-placed Ipswich Town. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It was always possible that the Tractor Boys would come and play, which would give Leeds chances, but few saw such a one-sided beating going the way of the hosts. Here's the YEP take.

Good day: Just about everyone

This was a team performance. Leeds got in front, put their foot on Ipswich's neck and didn't ever take it off. They were devastating on the counter attack, physical in defence and passed the ball really well. So many fantastic individual performances across the pitch.

Daniel Farke

Beating the team in second was the priority but getting another one over on his old rivals Ipswich, in front of a packed Elland Road, just before Christmas, had to feel good. Watching his football work so well and so effectively, for such a big three points, after the last two games, was huge.

Sam Morsy

Of course it wasn't a good day for anyone in the Ipswich camp, but the combative midfielder getting off the pitch without a yellow was a level of magic that could power a sleigh. Remarkable scenes. Four fouls, an attempted tug on Rutter in the lead up to Leeds' second and still, somehow, he never went into the book.

Bad day: Leif Davis

The ex-Leeds left-back is having another fantastic season at Ipswich, creating chances and setting up goals for fun. But his return to Elland Road was a day to forget. The own goal and the penalty concession helped hand the game to his former club in the first half and it didn't get much better.

Off-camera

Pre-game: Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe flew in for the game. He was pacing the length of the directors box in the minutes before the team emerged for their warm-up. Pascal Struijk summoning Illan Meslier to join the players in a huddle before kick-off.

During the game: Farke giving Meslier a big thumbs up for picking the right option, even though the keeper's attempted pass to Daniel James flew out over the winger's head. McKenna complaining to fourth official Anthony Backhouse as Struijk left an Ipswich man on the ground in the middle of the pitch and Leeds went down the left. Glen Kamara and Sam Morsy having what looked like a friendly chat as they jostled before a throw came in. Morsy and Ampadu, who clashed at Portman Road, never looked quite as pally. Farke's grin at Rutter's attempted but unsuccessful flick on the touchline. Gray barking at Ampadu to get back and mark Broadhead in the second half. Leeds fans playfully ribbing Davis as he was substituted and then giving him a sympathetic ovation during his long walk around the pitch back to the Ipswich dugout.