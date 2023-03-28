Leeds United eager to turn first taste of silverware into a trophy habit, says Catherine Hamill

That’s the message from long-standing defender Catherine Hamill after Leeds beat Stourbridge 3-1 on Sunday to win the FA Women’s National League Plate final at Solihull Moors.

For a team mid-table in the northern division of the fourth tier of the women’s pyramid, the victory over the leaders of the Midlands division could prove a catalyst for greater things.

The women’s side of the club have experienced difficult times since last winning silverware in 2010, and 25-year-old Hamill who grew up in Wortley, has experienced it all having joined the club around that time as a wide-eyed 13-year-old.

Leeds United celebrate winning the National Plate final

She has been through the disbandments, name changes, rebirths - making Sunday all the more special.

“We said it straight after the game and us girls have said it between us today as well, we want this to be the start,” says Hamill, who has even captained Leeds in her time.

“There’s a long stretch to do it this year but we’ve got eight games in four weeks, so we just want to finish off this season really strong and then continue that momentum.

“Our manager Rick Passmoor has already mentioned taking this into next season, going forward with this winning mentality.”

Catherine Hamill, third right, celebrates one of the Leeds goals in the final.

Leeds won 3-1 at the Armco Arena after Macy Ellis gave them the lead on the half-hour mark.

Division One Midlands leaders Stourbridge levelled before the break but Leeds took charge in the second half, with Abbie Brown and Amy Woodruff on target.

The silverware caps a fine run for Passmore's team who beat teams from a higher division twice on the way to the final.

“I’m really pleased because it’s been a while since Leeds have won anything,” says Hamill, who like her team-mates fits a full-time job around training and playing.