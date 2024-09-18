Leeds United tasted defeat for the first time this season on Saturday, with Burnley 1-0 victors at Elland Road, but Daniel Farke’s side remain among the hot favourites to win promotion at the second time of asking. A key factor in their status is the strength of the squad, with Whites boss Farke able to boast one of the strongest groups in Championship history.

But how does that quality reflect in the popular video game EA Sports FC 25, formerly known as FIFA? Ahead of its release on Friday, September 27 (early access can play a week beforehand), player ratings have been confirmed - and there are some rather surprising decisions among the Leeds squad. Below, the YEP has rounded up each and every Leeds United player rating - scroll down and see what you think...