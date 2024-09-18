Leeds United tasted defeat for the first time this season on Saturday, with Burnley 1-0 victors at Elland Road, but Daniel Farke’s side remain among the hot favourites to win promotion at the second time of asking. A key factor in their status is the strength of the squad, with Whites boss Farke able to boast one of the strongest groups in Championship history.
But how does that quality reflect in the popular video game EA Sports FC 25, formerly known as FIFA? Ahead of its release on Friday, September 27 (early access can play a week beforehand), player ratings have been confirmed - and there are some rather surprising decisions among the Leeds squad. Below, the YEP has rounded up each and every Leeds United player rating - scroll down and see what you think...
1. Jeremiah Mullen - 58
Yet to make a first-team breakthrough at Leeds United but impressed with Scotland under-21s recently. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
2. Harry Christy - 60
The youngster, who recently signed a new deal at Elland Road, is the fourth-choice goalkeeper at Leeds. | LUFC
3. Diogo Monteiro - 60
Signed with great promise in 2023 but yet to feature for the first-team. | Leeds United
4. Charlie Crew - 62
Has seen Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph make the step up from academy to first-team, and is expected to follow. Could easily see his rating increase in a year's time. | LUFC
5. Alex Cairns - 63
Returned to Leeds as third-choice goalkeeper this summer. Experience will be his most important attribute. Photo: LUFC
6. Mateo Joseph - 68
Joseph's start to the season would suggest this rating is a little harsh, given he is keeping Patrick Bamford out the team with a string of impressive performances. 66 shooting could be higher, even after last weekend's glaring miss. Photo: Cameron Smith