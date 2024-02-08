Leeds have been in imperious form at the beginning of the calendar year, bouncing back from festive disappointment with eight unbeaten games in-a-row. The Whites were beaten by Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion in back-to-back contests over the Christmas period but have since defeated Birmingham City, Peterborough United, Cardiff City, Preston, Norwich City, Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.

It therefore comes as little surprise that Farke is up for Manager of the Month once again, having presided over Leeds' wins, of which they have been largely deserving. The German was named Championship Manager of the Month for November earlier this season and was also bestowed with the same prize back in 2018 during his time at Carrow Road.

"A poor run of results from mid-December didn’t deter Farke from continuing to preach attacking football to his Leeds side. His belief in his players was rewarded with a perfect January, 12 points secured and a 9-1 goal differential in four games," a Sky Bet press release read. Winner of January's Manager of the Month will be decided by former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman, EFL trader Ivor Davies, and will be announced on Friday, February 9.

Equally impressive In January, before picking up an injury to his adductor, was winger Dan James who is expected to return to the fold over the next few matches. The Welsh international is nominated for Championship Player of the Month for January, meaning Leeds could potentially secure a double reward at the beginning of 2024.

"A constant menace for opposing defenders," the Championship's primary sponsor said of nominee James. "Lively and inventive, James contributed three assists (two of them direct) with pinpoint crosses, while his three goals were reward for his willingness to come off his wing and get into the box."

Goodman and Davies will also select the Player of the Month for January, along with EFL chief executive Trevor Birch. A winner will also be announced on Friday, February 9.

