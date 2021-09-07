Leeds United duo subject of £100m summer claim, Pundit quashes talk of Whites swoop for English attacker

Speaking after game, his manager said: “He’s a little terrier, he loves breaking the play up and looks to just pass it simple.

“When he keeps it simple, he makes the game look very easy and he does very well and he’ll gain on that experience and I thought he was good tonight in that area."

Baraclough, who is without Leeds' 2020/21 Player of the Year Stuart Dallas due to personal reasons, made nine changes for the game in Estonia, resting key players ahead of a crucial World Cup Qualifier against Switzerland in Belfast on Wednesday night.

"It was a team made up of players that haven't played together really, some making their first international starts and some young players coming off the bench," he said.

"It was experience all round for everyone."

McCalmont, who came up through the Thorp Arch academy ranks at Leeds, spent last season on loan in League Two with Oldham Athletic, scoring 10 goals from the Latics midfield.

This summer Leeds reached an agreement with newly-promoted League One side Morecambe for a season-long loan deal. To date McCalmont has started three of the Shrimps' five league games and come off the bench in one. He also played 90 minutes in the EFL Cup second round defeat by Preston North End.

