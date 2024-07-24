Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United pair Daniel James and Patrick Bamford sat out the first friendly of the club's German pre-season tour against Hannover 96.

James has picked up a slight adductor strain in training and was rested as a precaution, though the winger is hopeful of being involved in the second friendly match. Bamford, meanwhile, has had his workload managed since returning from knee surgery. The centre-forward has been involved in training each day since Leeds arrived in Germany, but the decision was taken to give him a gym session on Wednesday instead of match minutes. The hope is that Bamford will be able to play some part in the second friendly.

Daniel Farke was able to call upon the rest of his squad, however, including new signing Jayden Bogle who started the game on the bench. Farke handed a start to Karl Darlow in goal and played a strong first half XI with newly-named club captain Ethan Ampadu in midfield, ahead of a reunited central defensive partnership of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon. Brenden Aaronson also started, having returned to the club after a season on loan in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin. Fellow returnee Max Wober was among the substitutes.

