Leeds United duo shown back in training after recent injuries ahead of Tottenham trip

Leeds were without half a dozen players for the 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City before the international break for which Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, Junior Firpo, Robin Koch and Jamie Shackleton were all missing.

United will return to Premier League action at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and ahead of the clash, United have used the club's official Twitter page to post a video of training which features Firpo and Gelhardt featuring heavily in a series of drills.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is holding his pre-match press conference at 9am on Friday morning when he is expected to provide all of the latest team news.

FILMED IN TRAINING: Leeds United's summer recruit from Barcelona Junior Firpo, left. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

United's under-23s are also in action on Friday with a 1pm kick-off at home to Chelsea.

