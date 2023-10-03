Leeds United duo poised for possible international showdown after expletive end-of-season words and loan exit
Roca joined Spanish outfit Real Betis on loan this summer and has featured prominently under Manuel Pellegrini in the city of Seville, subsequently earning a preliminary call-up to the Spanish national team.
Spain are poised to face Scotland in a hugely consequential qualification fixture on October 12, which if selected, could see Cooper and Roca face off on opposing sides.
Scotland are one win from securing passage to next summer’s tournament in Germany while second-placed Spain hope to stave off pressure from Norway who trail De la Fuente’s group by two points.
Cooper missed last month’s international break through injury but could be recalled to Steve Clarke’s squad for the upcoming fixtures versus the Spanish and a friendly away to France.
The Leeds pair are unlikely to have crossed paths since the final game of last season when United were relegated. In the dressing room after that match, skipper Cooper told those who no longer wished to be at Elland Road to make themselves scarce, in no uncertain terms.
The captain’s expletive message was left ringing in the ears of several squad members who exercised clauses in their contracts permitting them to leave on season-long loans, Roca being one of them.
Should the duo both earn call-ups this week, it is likely to be their first encounter since that 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur back in May.
Spain’s final squad list will be announced on Friday, October 6, while Scotland’s group is expected to be announced in the coming days as well.