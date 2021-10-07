Leeds United duo overlooked as joy for England's under-21s proves short-lived in Slovenia

Summer Whites target Conor Gallagher fired Lee Carsley's side into a fourth-minute advantage that was doubled by Manchester City's Cole Palmer just nine minutes later

The young Three Lions took a 2-0 lead into the interval but Mark Spanring pulled a goal back for the hosts four minutes after the break before Dušan Stojinović netted an equaliser six minutes after the hour mark.

Cresswell and Gelhardt were both unused substitutes and the point left England' s under-21s third in Group G, two points behind top two Czech Republic and Albania but with a game in hand.

NOT CALLED FOR: Leeds United duo Charlie Cresswell, above, and Joe Gelhardt both stayed on the bench for England's under-21s in Slovenia. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Boss Lee Carsley did opt to make three changes but brought on Southampton right back Tino Livramento for Norwich City's Max Aarons in the 63rd minute, Arsenal's Blackpool loanee forward Tyreece John-Jules for Palmer and then another Gunners forward in Folarin Balogun on for Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster.

Gelhardt is in the under-21s squad for the first time having been moved up from the under-20s this week due to injuries, as a replacement for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.

Cresswell was called up to the 21s for the first time last month and was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win at home to Kosovo.

England under-21s v Slovenia: Bursik, Aarons (Livramento 63), Guehi, Harwood-Bellis, Thomas, Skipp, Gallagher, Ramsey, Smith-Rowe, Brewster (Balogun 70), Palmer (John Jules 69). Subs not used: Green, Cresswell, Doyle, Garner, Gelhardt, Gomes.

