Leeds United attackers Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville have been nominated for October’s Championship PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Daniel James of Leeds United celebrates with teammate Crysencio Summerville after scoring the team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on October 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The attacking duo were instrumental throughout October, during Leeds’ climb to third in the table, scoring eight goals between them.

Dutchman Summerville has already been named SkyBet Championship Player of the Month this week, following last month’s performances, which comprised five goals and three assists in five outings.

Twenty-six-year-old teammate James scored three times in six appearances during October and has also been nominated alongside front-runner Summerville. Ipswich Town, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Leicester City are all represented in the six-name list as Leif Davis, Perry Ng, Seny Dieng and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have also been nominated for the award, respectively.

Founded in 1907, the PFA [Professional Footballers’ Association] is the world's oldest professional sport trade union. Last year’s PFA Championship Player of the Year nominees were as follows: Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City), Carlton Morris (Luton Town), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Nathan Tella (Burnley).

This season, Thorp Arch academy graduate and current Sunderland winger Jack Clarke claimed the PFA Player of the Month prize for September.

“I feel good, it’s a boost for me and the team,” Summerville said after his existing Championship Player of the Month award.

“I hope I can keep going now and let the people and team enjoy it, I want to help the team even more.”