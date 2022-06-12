Leeds United duo make their point in internationals as Whites star returns from injury

Phillips was forced off in the 14th minute of Tuesday night's Nations League clash against Germany in Munich after suffering a dead leg following a collision with SC Freiburg's Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Whites midfielder missed group training on Friday and instead worked indoors but the 26-year-old returned to the Three Lions bench for Saturday night's Nations League hosting of Italy at Molineux.

With the score goalless, Phillips was introduced as part of a triple-change in the 65th minute as he replaced Declan Rice as the new partner for Southampton's James-Ward Prowse in centre-midfield.

TOP TEST: Leeds United's Dan James, right, nutmegs Dedryck Boyata during Saturday evening's 1-1 draw against Belgium in a Nations League clash at the Cardiff City Stadium. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Harry Kane and Jarrod Bowen replaced Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount at the same time but England were unable to find a breakthrough as part of a goalless draw.

Phillips had 36 touches of the ball and 24 of his 29 passes were accurate for a passing success rate of 83 per cent.

The midfielder was successful with one his three attempted tackles and dispossessed once but won his only aerial battle.

Elsewhere on Saturday evening, United's Dan James started for Wales in their Nations League clash against Belgium in Cardiff and played the full duration of a 1-1 draw against the world's second-ranked team.

Youri Tielemans fired Belgium ahead in the 51st minute but substitute Brennan Johnson struck an 86th-minute equaliser for the Dragons.

James played upfront alongside Gareth Bale who was replaced by young Forest star Johnson with 17 minutes left.

James had 28 touches and 16 of his 19 attempted passes were accurate including one key pass for a passing success rate of 84 per cent.

His one attempt at goal was saved and the Leeds man was dispossessed once as part of a display in which he took two corners.