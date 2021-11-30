Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling make injury comeback

Patrick Bamford was given extra unplanned minutes on his Leeds United return on Monday night.

The Whites striker completed 90 minutes for the club's Under-23s against Manchester City on Monday night alongside fellow returnee Luke Ayling, who picked up 45 minutes himself after being replaced at the break.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

"They both came through okay," development boss Mark Jackson told the YEP post-match.

"Their attitude has been exemplary in regards to the game. They came in and trained with the group [in the last few days].

"Even on the pitch today before the game - their application was a credit to them. There's never any doubt that the senior players do that at our club. I'm thankful for that and thankful they came through unscathed.

"They were planned for less minutes but we had to do an enforced change in the first half with Leo. That wasn't planned, so it disrupted things a little bit. We had to adapt quickly at half-time.

"We wanted to make different changes but we had to adapt due to Leo's injury. It was planned that Joffy [Joe Gelhardt] was going to get time but we had to change that."

Crystal Palace dealt defensive blow

Crystal Palace have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of Tuesday evening's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Danish international defender Joachim Andersen missed his first game of the season when sitting out Saturday's clash at home to Aston Villa due to a hamstring issue.

The 25-year-old centre back then underwent scans on Sunday and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has revealed that Andersen will play no part at Elland Road.

"He's not going to travel, he is not 100 per cent," said Vieira at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by football.london.

"We have to evaluate the injuries every day and see how he's feeling. But for the game tomorrow it will be too short."

Marcelo Bielsa responds to Kalvin Phillips fallout suggestions

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has responded to suggestions that something is amiss with Kalvin Phillips, after the midfielder's half-time substitution at Brighton.

"Kalvin Phillips is an idol for the Leeds United fans, he is a popular property with a lot of affections," said the Argentine.

"And we all have to look after the affection, we all have the obligation to look after the feeling that unites a fan with a team. The fans suffer when they lose an idol. And Kalvin is a player that has done a lot of things to deserve how the fans feel about him and what he has done has been sincere, it has not been conditioned.

"He opted to stay with Leeds when he could have left them when we were in the Championship. And he cleared up what his position was when he was asked about moving to the best teams in the Premier League and gave a sincere response saying he wouldn’t accept any offers.