Leeds United duo feature in Championship Team of the Week alongside Ipswich Town, Leicester City & Birmingham City men - gallery
Leeds United moved back into the Championship’s top six on Wednesday night
Leeds United got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over QPR at Elland Road on Wednesday night as the Whites moved back into the play-off places.
The Championship is proving as competitive as ever, with six sides from West Brom in fifth down to Southampton in 10th all on 16 points after 10 games. Just two points sit between the Baggies in fifth and Millwal in 14th, with Leeds occupying sixth spot after their latest win.
Crysencio Summerville’s ninth-minute strike proved enough to earn all three points for Daniel Farke’s side, as they restricted QPR to just five shots and 34 per cent possession.
Following the latest round of Championship action, statistics website WhoScored has put together their best XI of the midweek games, with two Leeds men making the cut. Take a look...