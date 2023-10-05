Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United duo feature in Championship Team of the Week alongside Ipswich Town, Leicester City & Birmingham City men - gallery

Leeds United moved back into the Championship’s top six on Wednesday night

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST

Leeds United got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over QPR at Elland Road on Wednesday night as the Whites moved back into the play-off places.

The Championship is proving as competitive as ever, with six sides from West Brom in fifth down to Southampton in 10th all on 16 points after 10 games. Just two points sit between the Baggies in fifth and Millwal in 14th, with Leeds occupying sixth spot after their latest win.

Crysencio Summerville’s ninth-minute strike proved enough to earn all three points for Daniel Farke’s side, as they restricted QPR to just five shots and 34 per cent possession.

Following the latest round of Championship action, statistics website WhoScored has put together their best XI of the midweek games, with two Leeds men making the cut. Take a look...

Kept a clean sheet as Ipswich won 3-0 against Hull City, making six saves to keep the Tigers at bay.

1. GK: Vaclav Hladky (Ipswich Town) - 8

Kept a clean sheet as Ipswich won 3-0 against Hull City, making six saves to keep the Tigers at bay.

The Leeds loanee impressed in Birmingham’s 4-1 win over Huddersfield, providing an assist and making three tackles.

2. DEF: Cody Drameh (Birmingham City) - 8.3

The Leeds loanee impressed in Birmingham’s 4-1 win over Huddersfield, providing an assist and making three tackles.

Won three aerial duels, made three tackles, three interceptions and seven tackles as the Sky Blues claimed a narrow win over Blackburn.

3. DEF: Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) - 8

Won three aerial duels, made three tackles, three interceptions and seven tackles as the Sky Blues claimed a narrow win over Blackburn.

Was on the losing side as Cardiff were beaten 2-0 at Middlesbrough but performed well with five interceptions, nine clearances and three blocks.

4. DEF: Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City) - 7.9

Was on the losing side as Cardiff were beaten 2-0 at Middlesbrough but performed well with five interceptions, nine clearances and three blocks.

