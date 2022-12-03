Both players are on a season-long loan at Millwall and 20-year-old centre back Cresswell started for the fifth consecutive game in Saturday’s league clash at the Stadium of Light. Millwall would have gone fourth with a victory but Tony Mowbray’s hosts recorded a 3-0 success through goals from Amad Diallo, Ellis Simms and Alex Pritchard who raced away from Cresswell to set up the opener.

Cresswell looked to clear as Sunderland attacked midway in the Millwall half but a heavy touch was seized upon by Pritchard who raced away down the left flank before sending in a low cross that Manchester United loanee Diallo converted at the back post with 53 minutes on the clock.

Five minutes later, Pritchard cut in from the opposite flank and worked an opportunity for a shot which flew through the Lions defence into the bottom right corner. United’s Shackleton is also on a season-long loan and Shackleton was brought on as one of three substitutions made by boss Gary Rowett in the 66th minute. But Sunderland added a third goal in the fourth minute of added time as a long punt forward from keeper Anthony Simms bounced over Cresswell’s head and allowed a way in Ellis Simms who converted past George Long.

ONE TO FORGET: For Leeds United's Charlie Creswell, right. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.