Leeds United duo called upon in crunch time for side

A Leeds United duo have been called on upon crunch time for their side.

Wales face Armenia in a Euros 2024 qualifier today knowing that victory from their final two games in Group D would see them qualify for next year's tournament.

Whites trio Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Joe Rodon are all of the Dragons squad and both Ampadu and Rodon start as boss Rob Page names an unchanged side for the 2pm kick-off in Yerevan. James is once again on the bench.