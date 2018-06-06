Leeds United duo are planning to get one over on the Auld Enemy tonight

ROnaldo Vieira and Tom Pearce will bid to help England’s Under-21s into the final of the Toulon Tournament with a victory over Scotland in Aubagne later today.

The Auld Enemy duo are set to meet in the semi-finals at 6.30pm after qualifying from the group stages last week.

Ronaldo Vieira.

Scotland, managed by Scott Gemmill, topped Group C ahead of hosts France while England progressed as the second-placed side in Group A following a 4-0 win over Qatar on Friday.

Vieira and Pearce both started against Qatar, with Vieira claiming a 53rd-minute goal with a strike from range. Pearce had previously featured as a substitute in England’s opening game against China.

England are attempting to claim the title in Toulon for the third year running while Vieira – a late call-up by coach Aidy Boothroyd – is looking for back-to-back triumphs having sealed England’s penalty shoot-out win over the Ivory Coast in 2017.

Mexico and Turkey contest the other semi-final ahead of this evening’s meeting between England and Scotland. The final takes place in Martegues on Saturday.

Leeds United defender Tom Pearce.

Left-back Pearce is expected to formally sign a new three-year contract at Elland Road after his stint of international duty.

His current deal expires at the end of this month but he and Leeds negotiated the terms of an extension prior to the Toulon Tournament.