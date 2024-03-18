Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German ordinarily keeps himself in check on the touchline, rarely needing to be spoken to by referees and never haring off down the touchline when goals fly in. But Daniel James' close-range strike drew a bit more passion that we normally see from Farke in the technical area, betraying just how badly he wanted that win over the Lions.

Leeds went top with the victory, making it 12 wins from 13, and they are still yet to concede from open play in the Championship in 2024. Here's the YEP take.

Good day: Joe Rodon. The Welsh camp will not have enjoyed seeing him down needing treatment in the first half as he went through the wars again, but Rodon was instrumental for Leeds in this one, both on and off the ball. He passed it really well through lines, he defended well and gave Millwall some problems in their penalty area. In a season full of good central defensive performances, this was another to relish and sends him into a huge international break in fine form.

Good day: Willy Gnonto and Daniel James. The wingers know that the other in form, so they have to make an impact with their minutes. Both did just that, again, against Millwall. That the fiercest competition for a single place in the team produced both goals will be so pleasing for Daniel Farke. For Gnonto the goal was special not only because it looked good, it was a perfect response to the yellow card and a situation that he could have allowed to develop. For James, who celebrated the arrival of a child this week, it was a perfect way to celebrate and a perfect response to being left on the bench.

Good day: Daniel Farke. The celebrations for the second goal showed how significant Farke felt this victory was. When that went in, the win was beyond doubt and Leeds' ascent to the top of the table was confirmed. Spending the international break in the top spot is a remarkable achievement for the Leeds boss, given where his side were at the turn of the year and some of the criticism that was being levelled at him. One of the keys to this amazing streak has been getting players who were little more than squad-filling fresh legs in the first half of the season to come to life. Patrick Bamford, Ilia Gruev and Willy Gnonto have come into the side and made big contributions.

Bad day: Jake Cooper. The 6ft 4ins centre-back was given a decent wrestling match by 5ft 5ins Willy Gnonto, and then proceeded to do just about everything in his power to get sent off. Quite how he didn't manage it will forever remain a mystery, but physicality was his only weapon as the Leeds attack seriously outgunned the Millwall skipper and his fellow defenders.

Off-camera moments

Harris and Gnonto having words after the winger and Jake Cooper were booked for an off-the-ball tangle. Farke physically removing fitness coach Chris Domogalla from a conversation with fourth official Geoff Eltringham after a fractious period of play on the pitch. Farke was next to go to the fourth official as the linesman gave a scarcely believable throw-in decision to the visitors.

Harris' first interaction with the home fans in the West Stand. Looked like he had two words for them, neither of which will appear in a family news outlet.

Gruev attempting to show referee Stephen Martin what happened to Joe Rodon in the Millwall penalty area as the Leeds centre-half had treatment. Rodon having words with Eltringham as he prepared to come back on after being felled in the penalty area by Jake Cooper.

Charlie Cresswell catching up with his former team-mates, including Murray Wallace, at half-time on the pitch, and getting an affectionate slap on the back of the head from a Millwall staff member.

Farke giving Firpo a thumbs up after a run in behind on the left that Ilia Gruev failed to spot, leaving the left-back frustrated Harris consoling George Honeyman after he was withdrawn, a minute on from getting yellow carded for a foul on Gnonto. Farke's furious reaction to Rutter not finding Gray's run.