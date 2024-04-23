Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a must-win game and they did indeed win it, but not before putting their long-suffering fans through the ringer once more. Both teams deserved credit for going after the win and producing some lovely attacking football and good goals and though the officials had a hand in Willy Gnonto's strike, Leeds were worth at least four goals on the night. The three points were all that mattered at full-time, though, and the automatic promotion race is still on. Here's the YEP take on a mad night at the Riverside.

Good day: Willy Gnonto. A seventh goal in 13 games since February and another performance full of promise and threat. He won five free-kicks to take pressure off and took his goal with real class. What impressed most about Gnonto's showing perhaps was how often he went into tackles to try and win the ball back, and how well he did in that regard. Being a problem on the ball is a given for a player of his talent, being a problem out of possession is hugely important at this stage of the season. And to think, at one stage this season, his time at Leeds looked all but over. A promotion would surely complete the redemption arc.

Good day: Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman credits Daniel Farke for helping him to improve his end product consistency and after a three-game lean spell he knew he had to step up at the Riverside. Two goals, one from the spot and one from his office, and an assist formed his response to being crowned the Championship's best player this season. A perfect response. The same again on Friday night would be ideal.

Good day: Patrick Bamford. Not the perfect performance but perfect timing to arrive and knock in that Junior Firpo cross. That was the perfect riposte to some of the reaction when he was named in the starting XI again. Coming against his former club, amid the boos he received from the home fans, must have made it extra satisfying. Having failed to score in six it was vital for his confidence that he put the ball in the net. He may have missed a chance for a second, but his finish for the offside goal suggested he wasn't struggling for morale.

Good day: Junior Firpo. For a man recovering from fever and sickness, Firpo did his best impression of full health and vitality. He was good in defensive moments, good in the air when needed and laid on a pair of assists. When he plays like that it goes some way to easing the frustration of his difficult times at Elland Road. He should maybe sleep now until Friday.

Bad day: Illan Meslier. All three goals left question marks of varying degrees for the keeper. It was not the kind of rocksteady performance Leeds needed and his positioning for Latte Lath's second, the Boro third, left his team facing an unncessarily nervy finish. Ethan Ampadu's role in both of Latte Lath's goals was also worth a look, but Meslier did not breed confidence in general.

Off-camera

Ilia Gruev greeting each and every member of Leeds United staff as he came out of the tunnel to do pre-game press duties with LUTV. Daniel Farke making a rare pre-game appearance in his short sleeves. Patrick Bamford catching up with a Boro employee. Ethan Ampadu posing for a photo with a young Boro mascot. Former Wigan Athletic team-mates Joe Gelhardt and Boro keeper sharing an embrace as Leeds came out to warm up. Liam Cooper giving the Leeds salute to someone in the home stand, as Luke Ayling walked out onto the pitch in a red and white jacket for some Boro-related pre-game duties. Jaidon Anthony flashed a grin at the on-loan Leeds man, who went unspotted by most of his Elland Road pals.

Farke furiously gesticulating at where he wanted Archie Gray in the first half as an open game caused problems for both teams. Cooper rushing into the technical area to celebrate Summerville's second half goal as Leeds put a little daylight between them and the hosts. Farke screaming at Gnonto to stay switched on after the winger was fouled and went for a wander through the Boro technical area and then brandished an imaginary card towards referee Harrington. Farke ordered him back into the fray and into position. The away end serenading Ayling when he and Sam Greenwood appeared on the big screen late in the game, picked up by the cameraman. 'You're Leeds and you know you are,' came the subsequent chant. It was a nice moment for Ayling, though not the proper goodbye his time at Elland Road still warrants.