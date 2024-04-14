Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back seat driving is an occupational hazard for any manager, particularly one who takes control of a club like Leeds. The ‘500,000 managers' he referenced in Friday's pre-Blackburn Rovers press conference, all with their own opinions on tactics, substitutions and the like were quite content to leave him to it and simply admire the view as Leeds went on that January to March thrill ride. And why not? The going was so good, for so long. It was as close to cruise control as an emotionally charged club like this one might ever get.

After defeat at Coventry City and an equally frustrating goalless draw with Sunderland at home on Tuesday night, what was needed against Blackburn was a win to put Leeds back on track and quell the growing unease in stomachs around the club. Yet with all attention turning to Farke's driving, the Whites didn't so much as hit a speed bump but a Rovers-shaped road block.

Less than 24 hours before the fixture a relaxed, smiling Farke was reeling off the accomplishments of this season's Leeds team and the accolades he has won en route. Facts are difficult to argue. But one of those was an unbeaten home run and with it gone, with the manner in which it went and the couldn't-be-worse timing, Farke's sense of direction was always going to come under increased scrutiny.

His team were better than they were on Tuesday night, at least in terms of creating danger, but the end result was exactly the opposite of what was required with road running out for everyone in the automatic promotion race.

They set off brightly, showing the expected urgency. Georginio Rutter looked sharp in his first few bits of playmaking and Blackburn looked worried about Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto. The Italian was one of three sets of fresh legs coming into the starting line-up and there were few grumbles when the team news dropped at 11.30am. Summerville and Gnonto were first to test Rovers keeper Aynsley Pears, the former from an acute angle free-kick and Gnonto from the resulting rebound.

Yet after that an onslaught did not materialise and though only one side showed any real attacking endeavour, Leeds' early momentum stalled. Blackburn boss John Eustace was at Elland Road on Tuesday night and made note of the times when the home crowd's energy waxed and waned. The game plan included everything Rovers could possibly do to dampen Leeds' enthusiasm on and off the pitch. Their time wasting, which began inside 10 minutes, and solid-enough defending frustrated the fans and frustrated Farke's forwards. And, actually, by the time the first half and its' quite frankly scandalous one minute of time added on were over, Blackburn could argue their chance, for Sammie Szmodics, was the best of the bunch. Summerville's sideways pass was undercooked and picked off and Illan Meslier had to produce a fine diving stop to deny the visiting dangerman.

The half-time interval did little to return the stadium's emotional state to anything close to normal as Elland Road paid tribute to the retiring Stuart Dallas but it was, at least, a distraction from the nerves that had grown steadily throughout the first half.

And though Leeds were still dominant after the break, the nerves only increased. The game felt a little more chaotic, with scrambles at both ends. Ilia Gruev's inviting free-kick was allowed to bounce in the Blackburn box but no one capitalised. Connor Roberts had to make a huge goalmouth challenge as Szmodics smashed the ball into the area.

Farke threw on subs, Pears was equal to everything they threw at him - which wasn't a huge deal - and Blackburn continued to soak up the pressure and the time as Elland Road slowly lost its mind to the frustration of it all. Then it happened. One goal kick, one header, one admittedly brilliant through ball and one fine finish...1-0 Blackburn. Szmodics, of course, got it and Leeds had eight minutes plus stoppage time to find an equaliser and a winner, but even the first of those proved beyond them.

Too many of Farke's attackers are going through a lean spell, trying too hard or lacking confidence. Too many corners are coming to nothing. Too many crosses are flying through the area without a final touch. Too many passes are being over or under hit. Too much time has been spent in opposition territory with nothing to show for it. All at the worst possible time. So Farke's time, for the next week, will be spent here, in the construction of attacks.

Leeds, thanks to Leicester's loss to Plymouth and Ipswich being held by Middlesbrough, remain in the automatic promotion race. Except, as the finish line comes into view, the Championship is now Wacky Races and wheels are coming off all over the shop.