Leeds United double act nominated for monthly Championship honour after unbeaten October

Published 7th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Leeds United duo Ao Tanaka and Daniel Farke have been nominated for October's Championship Player of the Month and Manager of the Month, respectively.

Leeds went unbeaten throughout the month of October which saw summer signing Tanaka come into the side following injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

In a statement supplied by the EFL, the Japan international was nominated after 'bringing a steel with his tackling in front of the defence, boundless energy, superb reading of the game and an eye for a pass.'

Farke, meanwhile, was applauded for 'guiding Leeds through an unbeaten month worth nine points and packed with difficult fixtures.'

The Leeds boss was commended for 'maintaining momentum in spite of injuries to key players' which was 'particularly notable in the derby win over Sheffield United'.

The German is up against Sunderland's Regis Le Bris, Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom and Cardiff City's Omer Riza for the prize, which he won three times last season in November, January and February.

Tanaka is up against Norwich City's Borja Sainz, who recently reached double figures for league goals, Cardiff's Rubin Colwill and Stoke City forward Tom Cannon.

