Former Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts has signed for Doncaster Rovers on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has spent the past four seasons with Barrow AFC in League Two but will return to the division above next season after agreeing a deal with newly-promoted Doncaster.

Rovers went up as champions under Grant McCann this season and will compete in League One again after dropping out of the league a couple of years ago.

Gotts will make a return to League One for the first time since the 2020/21 campaign when he appeared on loan for Lincoln City.

The ex-Thorp Arch graduate played three times for the Whites before leaving permanently in 2021 but was a fringe member of Marcelo Bielsa's squad for a number of seasons, making numerous appearances as an unused substitute in the Championship.

“I think it’s the perfect fit for me,” Gotts said on his arrival at the Eco-Power Stadium. “I’ve had talks with the gaffer and as soon as I spoke with him, it sounded perfect.

“I’m really excited about what they’re looking at doing here. It’s all happened really quickly which I’m thankful for. I’m really happy.”

Meanwhile, head coach McCann said: “I’m delighted. Robbie is a player we’ve kept an eye on for a few years.

“He’s been excellent at Barrow with what he has brought to that team and I’ve been a big admirer of him - his energy, him as a person, his bite, his aggression to get after the ball and use it, and his ability to create and score goals.

“He’s going to be a massive help for us next season.”

How did Gotts get on at Barrow?

The ex-Leeds man also issued a statement to Barrow fans, for whom he was a favourite, after claiming Fans’, Players’ and Supporters’ Club Player of the Year awards this past season.

"Thank you @BarrowAFC.. I have absolutely loved my 4 seasons at the club and I’ll be forever thankful for the support you have given me from the start".

Gotts made 170 appearances for the Cumbrian side, scoring nine goals.