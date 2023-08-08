The Whites have been placed in Group D along with Chelsea, Colchester United and Luton Town, returning to the competition after a one-year hiatus last season.
Leeds’ Under-21s did not compete in the 2022/23 Premier League Cup, which was won by Brentford B, and were eliminated the year before at the Round of 16 by West Ham United after finishing second in their group.
This season, Leeds have opted back into the competition, which pits Under-21 sides against each other in a one-legged tournament knockout format following the completion of the group stage in which teams face each other home and away.
Leeds will also take on Chelsea’s youngsters in Premier League 2 this season, but due to the fact Luton and Colchester do not boast Category One academy status, the Whites’ encounters with those sides will come exclusively in this season’s PL Cup.
Leeds reached the semi-final of this particular competition in 2019, but were beaten in front of a 3,000-strong crowd at Guiseley’s Nethermoor Park by Newcastle United in the last four. The Whites’ team featured Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Kalvin Phillips, Pascal Struijk, Robbie Gotts, Gaetano Berardi and Jack Clarke that day.
It remains to be seen how strong Leeds are likely to be under lead development coach Michael Skubala this season with several of last year’s leading lights, such as Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins, expected to feature occasionally with the senior squad.