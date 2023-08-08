Leeds United’s Under-21 side have been drawn against their opponents in this season’s Premier League Cup.

The Whites have been placed in Group D along with Chelsea, Colchester United and Luton Town, returning to the competition after a one-year hiatus last season.

Leeds’ Under-21s did not compete in the 2022/23 Premier League Cup, which was won by Brentford B, and were eliminated the year before at the Round of 16 by West Ham United after finishing second in their group.

This season, Leeds have opted back into the competition, which pits Under-21 sides against each other in a one-legged tournament knockout format following the completion of the group stage in which teams face each other home and away.

Leeds United U21s are back in the Premier League Cup this season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds will also take on Chelsea’s youngsters in Premier League 2 this season, but due to the fact Luton and Colchester do not boast Category One academy status, the Whites’ encounters with those sides will come exclusively in this season’s PL Cup.

Leeds reached the semi-final of this particular competition in 2019, but were beaten in front of a 3,000-strong crowd at Guiseley’s Nethermoor Park by Newcastle United in the last four. The Whites’ team featured Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Kalvin Phillips, Pascal Struijk, Robbie Gotts, Gaetano Berardi and Jack Clarke that day.