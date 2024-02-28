Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have discovered their opponents in the FA Cup quarter-finals if Daniel Farke's Whites are able to overcome fifth round hosts Chelsea.

Leeds are taking on Chelsea in a last 16 clash at Stamford Bridge this evening in a 7.30pm start, ahead of which the draw for the quarter-finals was made before kick-off.

Goalkeeping legend David Seaman, a Whites fan, pulled the numbers out of the hat and presented Leeds or Chelsea with a home clash against United's current big promotion rivals Leicester City in the last eight.

Leeds and Leicester locked horns in a top-of-the-table clash at Elland Road on Friday night in which a stunning comeback 3-1 win for Farke's second-placed side slashed the gap to the Foxes down to six points.

Leicester then booked their place in the FA Cup quarters on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win at Bournemouth after extra-time.