The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been made.

Leeds United have discovered their opponents in the fourth round of the FA Cup but with a Whites waiting game.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have been given another home draw against either Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge who take in their third round game on Monday night.

Leeds booked their place in the competition’s last 32 with Saturday evening’s 1-0 victory against third round visitors Harrogate Town who were defeated by a Largie Ramazani header.

The delayed draw for the fourth round of the competition then took place on Sunday evening after the third round clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at The Emirates was settled on penalties.

A 5-4 win on spot kicks following a 1-1 draw after extra-time sent the Red Devils through, setting up the possibility of a Roses derby against the Whites.

Boss Daniel Farke had said after Saturday’s triumph against Harrogate Town that he wanted a home draw, partly to give Leeds fans who could not get in at league games another chance to watch the Whites.

Farke got his wish, Leeds the third team out of the hat and given a home clash against Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Whites will have to wait until Monday night to discover exactly who they play, Championship side Millwall and National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge facing off at The Den in a 7.30pm kick-off.

The fourth round represents the last 32 stage of the contest and the 16 ties will be played over the weekend of February 8.

Millwall sit 14th in the Championship table under new boss Alex Neil whilst Dagenham & Redbridge are 15th in the National League standings.