Leeds United discover opponents in FA Cup fifth round with dates if navigating new test
The draw for the FA Cup fifth round has been made.
Leeds United will face a trip to a Premier League big gun in the FA Cup fifth round - if navigating their Plymouth Argyle fourth round replay.
Daniel Farke's Whites were held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's fourth round hosting of Plymouth for whom Adam Randell struck a 73rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Jaidon Anthony's first-half opener.
The 1-1 draw has left Leeds facing the long trip down to Plymouth for a fourth round replay at Home Park - set to take place midweek over the first full week in February.
But the draw for the fifth round of the competition was made on Sunday afternoon and Leeds or Plymouth will face a trip to either Chelsea or Aston Villa in the last 16.
Villa took a goalless draw from Friday night's fourth round clash at Stamford Bridge, resulting in a Villa Park replay.
Games in the fifth round will take place week commencing Monday, February 26, with a prize fund offering of £225,000 for winning clubs.