Leeds United disciplinary record gives Daniel Farke edge over Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town

Despite red cards for Illan Meslier and Joe Rodon this season, Leeds United have the best disciplinary record in the Championship by some margin.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:56 GMT

The Whites' infamous 'Dirty Leeds' moniker could hardly be further from the truth in 2023/24 with the team picking up the fewest cautions of any side in the second tier.

Leeds' impressive disciplinary record has seen the team face minimal suspensions, with only Meslier and Rodon serving bans for their transgressions, while no United player has had to sit out games due to a one-match suspension for five yellow cards, or a two-game ban for ten cautions.

Promotion rivals Leicester City, Ipswich Town and, in particular, Southampton have all fallen foul of the law more frequently which could yet have repercussions during the Championship run-in.

Here's how every team compares to Farke's squeaky clean Whites.

1. Millwall - 89 yellow, 1 red

Known for their no-nonsense reputation, Millwall have picked up the most bookings in the Championship this season.

2. Stoke City - 88 yellow, 3 red

The Potters are among the most ill-disciplined sides in the division this season.

3. Southampton - 88 yellow, 2 red

The Saints will have to keep their discipline during their final ten games of the season if they are to go up automatically.

4. Preston North End - 88 yellow, 1 red

Ryan Lowe's Preston outfit gave Leeds a torrid time during their two encounters this season.

5. Sheffield Wednesday - 86 yellow, 5 red

Wednesday have received a league-high five red cards during 2023/24.

6. Watford - 86 yellow, 3 red

The Hornets have found themselves in the officials' notebook on several occasions per game this season.

