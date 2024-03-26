The Whites' infamous 'Dirty Leeds' moniker could hardly be further from the truth in 2023/24 with the team picking up the fewest cautions of any side in the second tier.
Leeds' impressive disciplinary record has seen the team face minimal suspensions, with only Meslier and Rodon serving bans for their transgressions, while no United player has had to sit out games due to a one-match suspension for five yellow cards, or a two-game ban for ten cautions.
Promotion rivals Leicester City, Ipswich Town and, in particular, Southampton have all fallen foul of the law more frequently which could yet have repercussions during the Championship run-in.
Here's how every team compares to Farke's squeaky clean Whites.
1. Millwall - 89 yellow, 1 red
Known for their no-nonsense reputation, Millwall have picked up the most bookings in the Championship this season.
2. Stoke City - 88 yellow, 3 red
The Potters are among the most ill-disciplined sides in the division this season.
3. Southampton - 88 yellow, 2 red
The Saints will have to keep their discipline during their final ten games of the season if they are to go up automatically.
4. Preston North End - 88 yellow, 1 red
Ryan Lowe's Preston outfit gave Leeds a torrid time during their two encounters this season.
5. Sheffield Wednesday - 86 yellow, 5 red
Wednesday have received a league-high five red cards during 2023/24.
6. Watford - 86 yellow, 3 red
The Hornets have found themselves in the officials' notebook on several occasions per game this season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.