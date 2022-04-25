Leeds United disappointment predicted at Crystal Palace with four main Eagles threats

Patrick Vieira's side are nearing the even money mark to bag all three points and no bigger than 39-26 whereas Leeds can be backed at more than 2-1 and a best available 23-10.
The draw is on offer at 5-2 and Palace's Odsonne Edouard is favourite to score first at 6-1, closely followed by team mate Wilfried Zaha at 31-5.
Palace's Christian Benteke is next at 13-2, followed by another Eagles threat in Jean-Phillipe Mateta at 36-5.
Rodrigo is then fifth in the list at 15-2, closely followed by teenage teammate Joe Gelhardt at 42-5 and then United's Brazilian star Raphinha at 43-5.
Palace's Connor Gallagher is 9-1 to net first, followed by United's Sam Greenwood at 10s and then Palaces Jesurun Rak-Sakyi at 11s, the same price as no goalscorer.
Injury doubt Michael Olise (12s), Eberechi Eze (16s), Luka Milivojevic (16s) and Jeffrey Schlupp (17s) are rated the other main Palace threats whilst Dan James (25-2), Stuart McKinstry (16s), Crysencio Summerville (18s) and Jack Harrison (18s) are next on the list for Leeds.