Leeds United disappointment predicted at Crystal Palace with four main Eagles threats

Patrick Vieira's side are nearing the even money mark to bag all three points and no bigger than 39-26 whereas Leeds can be backed at more than 2-1 and a best available 23-10.

The draw is on offer at 5-2 and Palace's Odsonne Edouard is favourite to score first at 6-1, closely followed by team mate Wilfried Zaha at 31-5.

Palace's Christian Benteke is next at 13-2, followed by another Eagles threat in Jean-Phillipe Mateta at 36-5.

MARKET LEADER: Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, above, is favourite to score first in Monday night's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Selhurst Park. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Rodrigo is then fifth in the list at 15-2, closely followed by teenage teammate Joe Gelhardt at 42-5 and then United's Brazilian star Raphinha at 43-5.

Palace's Connor Gallagher is 9-1 to net first, followed by United's Sam Greenwood at 10s and then Palaces Jesurun Rak-Sakyi at 11s, the same price as no goalscorer.