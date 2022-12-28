Jackson, a former Whites player and Leeds supporter, served as Under 23s head coach during Marcelo Bielsa's regime and then stepped up to first team assistant when Jesse Marsch arrived at Elland Road. But the opportunity to become a manager in his own right proved too much of a temptation when the MK Dons job came up and Jackson left Leeds six days ago to move to the League One strugglers.

Writing in his programme notes for the Manchester City clash, Kinnear admitted it was a blow to say goodbye to a coach who has made a big impact at Thorp Arch. There is, however, an upside to be seen in Jackson's career decision.

"Last week we said farewell to Mark Jackson who will be leaving Jesse's first team set-up to become head coach at MK Dons," said Kinnear.

"Mark is Leeds through-and-through and has been instrumental in bringing many of our best young players into the first team in his roles as Under-18s and Under-23s coach, before stepping into the breach last season to help Jesse steer the team to Premier League safety.

"We are disappointed to see him leave, but he has earned his opportunity and we believe it is beneficial to our club in the long term that we demonstrate a track record of developing aspiring young future head coaches within our ranks."

Jackson won his first game in charge of MK Dons, beating Forest Green Rovers 1-0 on Boxing Day. They sit 21st in the League One table.

His wasn't the only departure to Stadium MK. Former Leeds first team performance analyst Aaron Dagger will become technical insights analyst at MK Dons. Dagger worked alongside Jackson with the Under-23s at Thorp Arch before stepping into a first team role when Marsch arrived.

FUTURE BENEFIT - Leeds United can prove they're a club that develop young coaching talent according to director Angus Kinnear, after the exit of Mark Jackson to MK Dons. Pic: Getty