The CEO admits that Saturday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle United was not a spectacle for the purists but by digging in to secure a clean sheet and point, Leeds showed the value of their recent training ground work on defending.

"The New Year's Eve fixture at St James' Park was far from easy on the eye but, in atrocious conditions, we ground out a valuable point," said Kinnear in his programme notes for tonight's game against West Ham United.

"Newcastle had a number of chances, but I believe the team demonstrated that the renewed focus placed on addressing our defensive frailties is beginning to show results. Importantly the commitment, team spirit and zeal for battle is beyond reproach."

The Whites made a name for themselves as many supporters' second favourite team and the neutrals' choice during Marcelo Bielsa's tenure, thanks to the relentless attacking football.

Bielsa did come under fire at times, however, particularly towards the end of his time at Elland Road, for a perceived lack of pragmatism in games against the Premier League's best sides.

Taking a defence-first approach is, in Kinnear's eyes, a necessity from time to time for the Premier League's 14th-placed side, but insists free-flowing football is the ultimate goal at Leeds.

"If the team are going to build a foundation on which to play the more expansive football we all aspire to, then we are going to need to be occasionally pragmatic in securing the points that will give us that freedom," he said.

DIGGING IN - Leeds United showed the benefits of their recent focus on defensive work, at Newcastle, according to CEO Angus Kinnear. Pic: Getty

"Getting a return from a Newcastle team in such a rich vein of form should not be underestimated, but it will only be significant if we can build upon it in our next run of games."

