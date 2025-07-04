A Leeds United favourite has paid a glowing tribute to Diogo Jota.

Ex-Leeds United star James Milner has paid a glowing tribute to his former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota following the Reds forward’s tragic death aged just 28.

Reds star Jota and his brother Andre were both killed in a car accident in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning and tributes are continuing to pour in for the former Portugal international attacker.

After joining Liverpool from Manchester City in the summer of 2015, Milner had three years with Jota as his Red team mate following the Portugal star’s switch from Wolves in the summer of 2020.

“So many laughs together, constantly winding each other up”...

Milner then departed the club to join Brighton in June 2023 and the 39-year-old former Leeds star who remains a favourite with fans has paid an emotional tribute to his former teammate and friend on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Milner wrote: “Devastated for the loss of Diogo and Andre. Absolutely loved sharing a dressing room with him, having so many laughs together, constantly winding each other up with our stubborn nature and truly marvelling at the stuff he did on the football pitch.

“All my thoughts, love and support goes to his family, friends and the Liverpool family. Rest in Peace Jots. Love ya mate. YNWA.”