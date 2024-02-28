'Absolutely magnificent' - Leeds United difference maker pinpointed as Elland Road summer steps lauded
Jobi McAnuff has pinpointed Leeds United's recruitment as one of the key reasons behind the season they're having. The Whites sit second in the Championship at present, having won their last nine games in the league, and with 12 games to go they are in a strong position to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
It comes on the back of a turbulent summer in which Leeds saw a host of senior men leave the club either on loan or permanently. The Whites, under the ownership of 49ers Enterprises, managed to add to their squad with nine new summer signings, including the likes of Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev.
Connor Roberts was signed on loan from Burnley in January to supplement Daniel Farke's squad and the Whites will hope the full-back can help them get over the line over the next few months.
"You have to take in to account where Leeds United were in the summer," McAnuff said of the Whites on ITV ahead of the FA Cup fifth round clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. "It really was turmoil with relegation, players leaving and there were real questions asked about their transfer policy, a lot going out on loan.
"They've not only recruited really well but he's [Farke] actually getting more out of the players that were already there and we have spoken about [Crysencio] Summerville, the season he's having. I just feel like they're an all-round fantastic football team.
"Defensively they've been incredibly solid, they've won nine on the bounce in the league and they've only conceded two goals in that time. Attacking-wise they've been absolutely magnificent as well."
One of the stand out performers this season has been Ethan Ampadu, who joined the club from Chelsea during pre-season, and McAnuff singled him out as a difference maker.
"We've seen it a lot with big money moves to big clubs and they don't actually settle and they get farmed out and loaned out," he added. "I think what he's found here is a home, somewhere where he can build and enjoy being around. He certainly has done that. He's been playing the centre-half role recently but he's had a fantastic season."