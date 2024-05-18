Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s rivals can celebrate a big boost thanks, in part, to the Whites.

Leeds United’s achievements have played a key part in handing rivals a big cash boost.

Daniel Farke’s Whites sealed their place in next Sunday’s Championship play-off final with Friday night’s 4-0 romp at home to Norwich City in the first semi-final second leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton then booked their ticket to the Wembley play-off final the following evening with a 3-1 win in the second semi-final second leg at home to West Brom.

With Leicester City already promoted as champions, it means that two of the three sides that were relegated from last season’s Premier League will be going straight back up, Leeds or Southampton set to join Leicester and new boys Ipswich Town.