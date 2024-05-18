Leeds United development hands rivals big boost with multi-million pound landscape change
Leeds United’s achievements have played a key part in handing rivals a big cash boost.
Daniel Farke’s Whites sealed their place in next Sunday’s Championship play-off final with Friday night’s 4-0 romp at home to Norwich City in the first semi-final second leg.
Southampton then booked their ticket to the Wembley play-off final the following evening with a 3-1 win in the second semi-final second leg at home to West Brom.
With Leicester City already promoted as champions, it means that two of the three sides that were relegated from last season’s Premier League will be going straight back up, Leeds or Southampton set to join Leicester and new boys Ipswich Town.
Consequently, it means Premier League teams will not have to fork out two lots parachute payments next season, reportedly set to save those clubs £103m to be split between them. That means a windfall of just over £5m each.
