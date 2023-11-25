Former Whites man Peltier, now 36 and into his second season at Rotherham United, was caught on camera crunching the leg of Daniel James with the kind of challenge that can only ever be dealt with by a red card. Fortunately for the defender Langford and his officials missed it. Unfortunately for Leeds it took place in the area and would likely have decided the game, one way or another, in Leeds' favour.Later, in stoppage time, Leeds were stripped of a winning goal by an offside flag that went up almost as soon as Patrick Bamford stuck out a toe to connect with a ball bound for the boot of Jaidon Anthony. Into the net it went, but not onto the scoreboard. The sarcasm dripped from Daniel Farke as he spoke after the 1-1 draw of how keen the linesman was to spot Bamford being two inches offside. Offside is offside, though and besides, there was no need for Leeds to ever leave this game in the hands of the officials. It was their own finishing and their own uncomfortable degree of comfort that proved the bad guy.Leeds are plenty good enough to go up this season but if they are to do so then they must learn that when an opponent is down you have to do whatever it takes to finish them off. This is not the first time since the campaign began that Leeds have got in their own way and robbed themselves of a victory their performance deserved, through wastefulness or a lack of killer instinct. What must have frustrated the life out of Farke was that they had the three magic beans in the palm of their hand, at 1-0 up and creating chance after chance, and yet did not make it home with all three.The manager and his side did not have a comfortable week of preparation for this one as the international break had its way with their training schedule, but having come through the summer mess and a mass exodus, the lack of training time together was a relatively trivial matter to deal with. It wasn't a night for comfort, anyway, at a Baltic New York Stadium, against a side scrapping for their Championship lives and playing the according football.There was certainly no comfort to be enjoyed by Peltier against his former side, with Leeds' flying Dutchman Crysencio Summerville eyeing the veteran up as the next in a long line of Championship prey. It took just six minutes for Summerville to get in behind, thanks to Georginio Rutter's incisive, round-the-corner pass, and perfectly curl the ball into the far corner for an opener.Farke spoke before the game of the effect the first goal could have in forcing Rotherham to come out from behind a compact defensive shell, but the managerless Millers didn't, not really, and by the midway point of the half there hadn't been much more in the way of noteworthy moments. The two sides did eventually trade chances, James scurrying free down the right only to blaze the finish high and wide, before Sam Nombe sliced an effort just over the bar.