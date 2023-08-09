All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds United ahead of the Whites’ Carabao Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town.

Leeds United are back in action this evening when they face Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup.

The Whites opened their Championship account with a dramatic late draw with Cardiff City over the weekend, and they will now bid to progress to the second round of the EFL Cup. In the meantime, Leeds will still be working away on new signings as they look to replace some of the talent that have lost so far this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto boost

Leeds are not likely to sell Wilfried Gnonto without a ‘huge offer’, according to Ben Jacobs.

“I think that Daniel Farke sees Gnonto as being quite vital to the project in terms of coming back up, so Leeds have been pretty bullish here,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“They’ve been pretty dismissive with Everton, which tells you that somebody is going to have to pay above market value to succeed on this one. As it stands, Everton haven’t come back and Leeds are planning for the player to remain at Elland Road for the season. Only a huge offer or a player-driven move to try and force an exit is looking like changing that at this stage.”

Rodon deal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are said to be closing on a deal for Tottenham star Joe Rodon.

Rodon was a target of the Whites’ before his move to Tottenham, and they now look set to get their hands on the Welshman in the form of a loan deal. According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Leeds have now struck a deal with Spurs to sign Rodon on a season-long loan deal.