Leeds United will not be making a transfer deadline day move for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong.

The YEP understands from sources close to the club and the player that there is no deal being done for the 27-year-old who broke Whites hearts at Wembley in last season's play-off final. Armstrong scored the goal that sent Saints to the Premier League and resigned Leeds to another season in the Championship.

Leeds have been tracking his St Mary's team-mate Cameron Archer, having expressed interest in the youngster in previous windows, but links to Armstrong emerged earlier on deadline day. Armstrong has started 15 games in the Premier League this season, scoring two and contributing two assists.

Daniel Farke has been keen to explore attacking possibilities due to the injury situationr regarding third-choice front man Patrick Bamford. Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph have held down the number 9 role between them so far this season, with the former netting his 11th and 12th goals of the season in Saturday's rout of Cardiff City. Joseph also got on the scoresheet for the first time since October to claim his third of the Championship campaign.

Farke's side are the Championship leaders and have scored more goals than anyone else but with Bamford not due to return to team training until next week at the earliest, Leeds have continued to monitor the market for a striker to add to the squad. The manager has also gone on the record with his intention to stay open minded when it comes to a potential signing at number 10 due to the lack of natural alternative to Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson has started the last 28 Championship games in a row and scored eight goals, adding two assists. Farke admitted he could do with a player who had a slightly different profile to the American. But as things stand, Leeds expect a quiet end to the window, having consistently stated they did not anticipate much in the way of activity in the month.