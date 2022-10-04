Leeds United will be looking to bring to an end a winless streak of four matches when they face Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Whites have taken just two points from the last 12 on offer, and currently sit 12th in the table having drawn 0-0 with Aston Villa in their most recent outing.

For their part, Palace have also gone four games without a win, and lie 17th after seven matches.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Chelsea “will be prepared” to pay Leeds United whatever their demands are to lure director of football Victor Orta to Stamford Bridge, according to finance expert Kieran Maguire. He said:“Chelsea have behaved in a haphazard and disjointed way over the summer with regards to recruitment. Leeds will therefore hold out for the maximum amount. If they do not get their way, they are entitled to put Orta on gardening leave and make things as awkward as possible for Chelsea. Having said that, given the speed with which Graham Potter went to Chelsea, I suspect that the club will be prepared to pay whatever the asking price is.” (Football Insider)

Leeds United are “definitely still interested” in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, according to Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton. He said: “The problem that Leeds will have is the World Cup, and if he has a really, really good World Cup. They tried to get him in the previous window and get the deal done, for whatever reason, it didn’t get done. Leeds are definitely still interested, but it remains to be seen whether that interest means they can get the signing done.” Manchester United are also understood to be keen on the Dutchman too. (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United are “continuing to pay attention’“ to Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a possible target for the January transfer window. The player could be set for an exit this winter, and has a release clause of around £52.2 million written into his contract in Portugal. (Jornal Do Noticias)

Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Bournemouth are tracking Sheffield United left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies. The Premier League trio are all sending scouts to regularly keep tabs on the 23-year-old. (Football Insider)

Chelsea have “joined” Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen. (Il Bianconero)